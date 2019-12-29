South Dakota State controlled the final 14 minutes of the first half to build a 22-point lead, and the Jackrabbits went on to defeat the UNO women 68-51 in the Summit League opener Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
The Mavericks hit their first three 3-pointers and led 11-9 midway through the first quarter. But over the next eight minutes, SDSU went on a 21-2 run en route to a 44-22 lead at halftime.
Fremont graduate Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter. She hit a 3-pointer in transition early in the quarter, then hit SDSU’s last two field goals of the half, a pair of 3s.
UNO didn’t have an answer around the basket either for sophomore Paiton Burckhard, who led South Dakota State with 21 points and nine rebounds. She had 14 by halftime for the Jackrabbits, who led by as many as 31 in the third quarter.
Claire Killian hit four of the Mavs’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Josie Filer and Ella Ogier added 11 each.
UNO (5-9) next hosts Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
South Dakota State (9-6, 1-0)......23 21 15 9—68
At UNO (5-9, 0-1).........................13 9 16 13—51
SDSU: Nelson 2-8 0-0 5, Larson 1-2 3-4 6, Burckhard 10-16 1-3 21, Cascio Jensen 5-7 0-0 14, Theuninck 206 0-0 5, Irwin 3-9 1-2 8, Bultsma 3-6 3-3 9, Ferrand 0-4 0-0 0, Rongisch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 8-12 68.
UNO: Filer 4-7 0-0 11, Murdie 3-9 1-1 7, Ogier 4-5 0-0 11, Killian 5-12 0-0 14, Ekdahl 1-6 0-0 2, Wilson 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Felici 0-6 0-0 0, Pilakouta 0-2 0-0 0, Johnston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 1-1 51.
3-point goals: SDSU 8-21 (Cascio Jensen 4-6, Larson 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Irwin 1-3, Theuninck 1-4, Rongisch 0-1, Ferrand 0-3); UNO 10-28 (Killian 4-9, Ogier 3-4, Filer 3-5, Carter 0-1, Murdie 0-2, Ekdahl 0-3, Felici 0-4). Rebounds: SDSU 37 (Burckhard 9); UNO 34 (Filer 6). Assists: SDSU 15 (Nelson 5); UNO 14 (Ekdahl, Carter 3). Turnovers: SDSU 10, UNO 16. Total fouls: SDSU 8; UNO 13. Att: 611.
