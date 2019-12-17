The UNO women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak as the Mavericks downed Graceland 85-46 Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.
NAIA’s Graceland was within 24-21 midway through second quarter before the Mavs stretched the lead to 38-26 at halftime. Kia Wilson scored six of her 11 points during that stretch.
UNO took command by scoring the last 13 points of the third quarter. When Abby Johnson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth, the Mavs were up 61-33.
Thirteen Mavs played at least 10 minutes, and nine of them scored at least five points. Akili Felici hit four 3-pointers and led four Mavs in double figures with 14 points. Mariah Murdie added 13 points and nine rebounds, Rayanna Carter had 11 points while Ella Ogier had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
UNO also held a 57-34 rebounding advantage and committed a season-low 11 turnovers.
“It’s good to go into the break on a high note. Everyone was able to contribute in their own way,” UNO coach Brittany Lange said. “I think this will be a springboard for the conference season.”
UNO finishes nonconference play with a 5-8 record. The Mavs are off until Dec. 29 when they host South Dakota State.
Graceland............ 12 14 7 13—46
At UNO (5-8)....... 13 25 20 27—85
GU: Vinson 2-5 0-0 4, Vermeer 3-8 6-9 12, Mbaruk 3-12 1-1 7, Boden 6-16 2-4 16, Bair 3-9 0-0 7, Reitan 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, James-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-3 0-0 0, Shirley 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 17-58 9-16 46.
UNO: Ogier 4-10 0-0 8, Killian 2-6 0-0 5, Ekdahl 0-3 0-0 0, Filer 2-5 0-0 5, Murdie 5-7 3-6 13, Schmitt 0-2 4-4 4, Carter 4-7 3-3 11, Petersen 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 5-10 1-1 11, Felici 5-10 0-0 14, Johnston 1-4 0-0 2, Pilakouta 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 33-78 11-14 85.
3-point field goals: GU 3-14 (Vinson 0-1, Vermeer 0-1, Mbarkuk 0-4, Boden 2-4, Bair 1-4), UNO 8-30 (Ogier 0-2, Killian 1-4, Ekdahl 0-1, Filer 1-3, Schmitt 0-2, Petersen 1-4, Johnson 1-3, Felici 4-9, Johnston 0-2).
Rebounds: GU 34 (Vermeer 6), UNO 57 (Ogier 10). Assists: GU 7 (Vinson 3), UNO 19 (Killian 4, Schmitt 4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.