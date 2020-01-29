No. 21 South Dakota swept the season series from the UNO women on Wednesday night with a 71-39 win at Baxter Arena.

The Coyotes, who have won nine straight and lead the Summit League, had defeated the Mavericks in Vermillion 77-44 on Jan. 11.

Taylor Frederick, a Harlan, Iowa, graduate, led the Coyotes with 20 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Ciara Duffy added 14 points.​ Mariah Murdie led UNO with 20 points and six rebounds.

Murdie scored 17 of UNO's 19 first-half points. She kept the Mavs within 14-11 with less than a minute left in the first quarter, but the Coyotes then went on a 14-2 run to take control.

South Dakota, which held three of UNO's starters scoreless, forced 25 turnovers as the Mavs shot 28.8% from the field and hit only 2 of 18 3-point attempts.

Dawn Plitzuweit won her 100th game as South Dakota coach. She did so in 124 games, becoming the fastest in Summit League history to reach that benchmark.

UNO looks to snap a six-game losing streak when it hosts North Dakota State on Feb. 6.

Download PDF Box Score: South Dakota 71, UNO 39

10 athletes who defined UNO's first 10 years in Division I athletics

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription