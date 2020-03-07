SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota, ranked 17th nationally, scored 64 first-half points in rolling to a 99-40 win over UNO in the Summit League women's tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

South Dakota, which went undefeated in conference play, shot 61.8% from the field, including 8 of 9 on 3-pointers, in the first 20 minutes in building a 64-18 lead.

Ciara Duffy, voted the Summit's player of the year on Thursday, led four Coyotes in double figures with 17 points. She also had six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. Crofton's Moncia Arens added 16 points and five rebounds.

Freshman Ella Ogier scored a team-high 13 points and Mariah Murdie added for 10 for UNO, which ends its season at 7-23.

