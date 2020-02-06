Michelle Gaislerova hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 24 seconds to secure North Dakota State's 74-65 win over the UNO women at Baxter Arena on Thursday night.

Gaislerova, a Lincoln Christian graduate, accounted for the game's last six points as the Bison maintained a slim lead for almost the entire second half.

Gaislerova was one of four Bison in double figures, with 15 points. She hit all nine of her free throws on the night and, as a team, the Bison went 30 of 33 from the line. UNO was 11 of 15.

UNO senior Rayanna Carter led all scorers with 20 points, while Mariah Murdie added 13.

UNO, which has dropped seven straight games, plays at South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started