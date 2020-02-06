Michelle Gaislerova hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 24 seconds to secure North Dakota State's 74-65 win over the UNO women at Baxter Arena on Thursday night.
Gaislerova, a Lincoln Christian graduate, accounted for the game's last six points as the Bison maintained a slim lead for almost the entire second half.
Gaislerova was one of four Bison in double figures, with 15 points. She hit all nine of her free throws on the night and, as a team, the Bison went 30 of 33 from the line. UNO was 11 of 15.
UNO senior Rayanna Carter led all scorers with 20 points, while Mariah Murdie added 13.
UNO, which has dropped seven straight games, plays at South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
