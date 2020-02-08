BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State scored 18 unanswered points in the second quarter on its way to a 69-59 win over the UNO women Saturday afternoon.
UNO was within 15-14 early in the second quarter before the Jackrabbits went on their run. Tylee Irwin scored the final eight points of the burst and finished with 13 points.
South Dakota State extended its lead to 45-21 midway through the third quarter. UNO hit nine 3-pointers in the final 15 minutes to narrow the gap.
Mariah Murdie and Akili Felici scored 15 points each to lead UNO. Felici, a freshman from Bellevue West, hit five 3s in the final 12 minutes.
UNO (6-17) looks to snap an eight-game losing streak when it plays at Oral Roberts on Thursday.
