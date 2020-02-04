The Mavs haven’t had to deal with the sting of a home loss in a while.

Thirteen months, actually.

So coach Derrin Hansen made sure to mention to his team after Sunday’s defeat to South Dakota that it had to quickly bounce back. UNO held a lead with eight seconds left, but the Coyotes earned an 81-80 victory to snap the Mavs’ 16-game home winning streak.

“I told our guys it can’t linger,” Hansen said Sunday. “Our guys care. You can tell by the locker room. I think that’s important. But come (Monday) when we get to film, we’ve got to put it behind us and move forward.”

Because there’s another tough test ahead.

The Mavs (12-11, 5-3) will complete their four-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup against North Dakota State (16-7, 7-2), the Summit League preseason favorites.

It’s an important game for UNO, which plays five of its final seven conference contests on the road. The Mavs don’t want to allow Sunday’s result to influence how they prepare.

“We’ve just got to bounce back,” senior KJ Robinson said Sunday. “We’ve got another great team coming in on Wednesday, so hopefully we can protect home court that day.”

