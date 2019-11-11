UNO won its final home match of the season as the Mavericks swept Western Illinois 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 Monday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
Middle blockers Rachel Fairbanks and Anna Blaschko led the Mavs as Fairbanks had 13 kills and hit .500 while Blaschko had 11 kills and hit .556.
Sadie Limback added 10 kills, Isabella Sade had nine and Sami Clarkson finished with 44 assists.
UNO improves to 16-12 and 8-5 in Summit League play as they are alone in fourth place. UNO has won six of its last seven, sweeping five of those opponents. Its only loss during that stretch is a four-setter to league leader South Dakota, which is 24-1 on the season.
UNO will complete its regular season with matches at Denver on Friday and at South Dakota State on Sunday.
