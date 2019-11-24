DENVER — Summit League player of the year Lydia Bartalo had 16 kills to lead Denver to a 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18 win over UNO in the conference tournament final Sunday afternoon.
With the win, Denver earns a spot in the NCAA tournament. UNO, which had won nine of its previous 11 matches, ends its season at 19-14. The Mavericks have never attended an NCAA tournament at the Division-I level.
Sadie Limback led UNO with 16 kills, followed by Anna Blaschko with 13 and Isabella Sade with 12. But Denver outhit the Mavericks .301-.160.
UNO freshman Sami Clarkson had a double-double with 41 assists and 12 digs, while Courtney Morehead — UNO's lone senior — also had 12 digs.
