DENVER — UNO snapped South Dakota's 24-match winning streak as the Mavericks earned a spot in the Summit League tournament final with a 21-25, 29-28, 29-27, 26-24 win in Saturday's semifinals.
Isabella Sade led four Mavericks with double-digit kills as she finished with 17, while Alexa Blase and Anna Blaschko added 15 apiece. Sadie Limback chipped in 10 as the Mavs outhit the Coyotes .196-.167. Freshman Sami Clarkson had 52 assists.
UNO's defense was superb as it finished with 73 digs. Claire Mountjoy and Kenzie Michalek combined for 42 digs, and Blaschko and Rylee Marshall had four blocks each.
Elizabeth Juhnke had 13 kills to lead South Dakota, whose only other loss came against Iowa State on Sept. 3. Omaha Marian graduate Elizabeth Loschen added 11 kills.
UNO will play the winner of the Denver-Purdue Fort Wayne match in Sunday's 3 p.m. final.
