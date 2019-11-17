BROOKINGS, S.D. — UNO volleyball closed its regular season with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18 win over South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon.

After splitting the first two sets, there were eight ties early in the third set before the Mavericks scored five straight, including three kills from Sadie Limback, to take an 18-13 lead. The Mavs led the rest of that set and nearly the entire way in the fourth.

Limback led a balanced UNO offensive attack with 15 kills. Three other Mavs had double-digit kills as Isabella Sade had 13, Anna Blaschko added 11 and Alexa Blase 10.

Sami Clarkson had a double-double with 48 assists and 12 digs, while Claire Mountjoy led the UNO defense with 17 digs.

UNO finishes the regular season at 17-13 and will be the fourth seed at the league tournament beginning Friday in Denver.

UNO (17-13, 10-6)..........................25  16  25  25

South Dakota State (6-22, 3-13)....20  25  23  18

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Michalek 0-2-0, Limback 15-1-3, Blaschko 11-1-1, Clarkson 2-1-0, Fairbanks 7-0-4, Morehead 0-1-0, Blase 10-0-0, Williams 0-1-0, Sade 13-0-0, Leonard 1-0-2. Totals 59-7-10.

SDSU: Hennen 16-1-2, Smith 9-0-2, Pickar 0-2-0, Thompson 2-0-3, Burk 12-1-0, Nerad 2-1-3, Wedel 4-0-0. Totals 45-5-10.

Set assists: UNO 56 (Clarkson 48, Mountjoy 5, Michalek 1, Fairbanks 1, Morehead 1); SDSU 41 (Fay 19, Wedel 17, Pickar 2, Hennen 1, Smith 1, Burk 1)

Photos: Meet the 2019 UNO volleyball team

