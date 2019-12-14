Omaha Burke's Anthony Bratton dunks against Omaha Benson in 2017. Bratton now plays for UT-Rio Grande Valley, and the Vaqueros recent game against Creighton and upcoming one against UNO have been homecomings for the former Omaha prep standout.
Former Omaha prep standout Anthony Bratton walked out of the CHI Health Center tunnel toward a court he’d always hoped to play on someday. Then he saw his cheering section in the stands.
Dozens of family members and friends. Many were wearing the same T-shirts, with “hungry face” printed above a photo of Bratton celebrating during a game. His number, 23, was on the back.
Bratton had to take a moment to soak it all in.
It’s exactly what he’d been thinking about since his re-recruitment last offseason, when the Texas-Rio Grande Valley coaches told him a trip to Creighton was on the team’s 2019-20 schedule.
“I knew it was coming,” Bratton said. “But when I came out, that’s when I first saw them. I was like ‘dang.’ It looked real nice.”
An 89-58 loss to Creighton did dampen the enthusiasm some. Bratton had a highlight-reel dunk late in the first half and finished with six points and two rebounds.
Yet still, once the game ended, Bratton had a chance to visit with all of his supporters just outside the UTRGV locker room. They hugged and took photos as a few of the kids ran around a lowered basketball stanchion.
“It was special,” Bratton said.
He’ll get to experience similar feelings again Sunday, when UTRGV plays UNO at Baxter Arena.
And Bratton’s not the only Vaquero cherishing a homecoming this weekend.
Assistant Kenya Crandall won a Class A state title with Omaha Benson in 1992. He ended his four-year career at UNK as the program’s all-time assists leader. He’s coached previously at UNK and UNO.
Assistant Jai Steadman’s a Nebraska grad who worked on Danny Nee’s staff from 1992 to 1997. He had a short stint as an assistant at Bellevue University, as well.
They’ll be motivated to help the Vaqueros display some improvement Sunday.
“Hopefully it turns out the way we want it to turn out,” Bratton said. “But it’s in front of my hometown again, and that’s going to be a special moment, too.”
UNO is on a four-game losing streak. All four of the defeats came on the road, including Wednesday’s 99-49 loss at No. 15 Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.