UNO sophomore outside hitter Sadie Limback helped the Mavs complete a perfect week, and was named Summit League offensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

Limback had 47 kills in UNO's wins over South Dakota State, North Dakota and North Dakota State. She now has 10-straight matches of double-digit kill performances.

The Mavs host Oral Roberts on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

