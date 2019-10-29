UNO sophomore outside hitter Sadie Limback helped the Mavs complete a perfect week, and was named Summit League offensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Limback had 47 kills in UNO's wins over South Dakota State, North Dakota and North Dakota State. She now has 10-straight matches of double-digit kill performances.
The Mavs host Oral Roberts on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.