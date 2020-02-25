UNO sophomore forward Taylor Ward will miss remainder of season with a lower-body injury

Ward was hurt just a few minutes into the game when he hit the boards. The play was reviewed by officials but no minor penalty was assessed to the Tigers.
“He crashed into the boards pretty hard," Gabinet said. “He was trying to avoid contact with the referee and then got bumped by their (Colorado College) guy."
Ward leads the team in goals with 16 and is tied with Kevin Conley for the scoring lead with 27 points.
Saville stays strong
Gabinet credited freshman goalie Isaiah Saville with another strong performance last weekend in the Mavs’ split with Colorado College.
Saville earned his first collegiate shutout Friday night in a 5-0 win over the Tigers. He made 30 saves in the 3-2 loss the next night.
“I thought he looked really sharp," the coach said. “He was just really sound positionally and looked calm in the net."
Saville was named the league’s rookie of the week, the second time he has earned that honor.
Miami rematch
The Mavs will hit the road this weekend for a pair of games against Miami, a foe that UNO knows well.
The rivalry dates to a holiday tournament held in Milwaukee in 1999. Friday’s game will mark the 50th time the teams have played, with the RedHawks holding a 23-19-7 edge in the series.
Miami and UNO played a pair of games in Omaha Nov. 22-23, with Miami earning a win and a tie.
Slap shots
Gabinet said freshmen forwards Joey Abate and Nolan Sullivan are questionable this weekend due to injury. They are tied for sixth in team scoring with 17 points each … This will be the last regular-season road trip. The Mavs will close with a home series against North Dakota March 6-7 before the NCHC postseason begins March 13 … UNO enters this weekend in sixth place in the eight-team league with 24 points, 10 behind fourth-place Denver and six behind fifth-place St. Cloud State. The Mavs need to finish in the top four to host an NCHC playoff series … Miami is in last place with 14 points.
1 of 16
Omaha's Tyler Weiss, top, narrowly misses a goal against Colorado College's Matt Vernon on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
