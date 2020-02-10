UNO swept the Summit League weekly awards Monday, with Emma Dargy earning player of the week and Sydney Hampton taking pitcher of the week.
Dargy hit .455 with seven RBIs and four runs scored as the Mavericks went 3-2 at the Rambler Rumble in Illinois. The Papillion La-Vista graduate added three home runs — matching her total from last season — and had a .500 on-base percentage.
Hampton went 3-0 while posting a 0.44 ERA. She allowed one run over six innings in a 7-6 win over IUPUI, then threw a pair of shutouts against Green Bay and Miami (Ohio).
She’s the first Maverick to be named the league’s pitcher of the week since Laura Roecker in 2017.
