RIVERSIDE, Calif. — UNO swept its first two games at the Amy S. Harrison Classic, receiving strong pitching in defeating UC Riverside 9-0 and Michigan State 4-2 on Friday.

Sydney Hampton threw a five-inning no-hitter in the opener as the only baserunner she allowed was a leadoff walk in the fifth. UNO turned a double play to end the game as Hampton faced only 15 batters. It was UNO’s 18th no-hitter since 2000.

The Mavs pulled away early in the opener, with six runs in the first and three in the second. In the first, Diana Murtha hit a three-run home run and Emily Klosterman added a two-run single, then Sydney Ross hit a three-run double in the second.

Against Michigan State, UNO erased an early two-run deficit by scoring twice in the third and fifth. Ross’ RBI single in the third tied it, then she added an RBI triple in the fifth. Janae Cameron put UNO ahead with an RBI double in the fifth.

Kamryn Meyer pitched the last six innings for the win, allowing no runs, three hits and striking out five. It was UNO’s first win over a Big Ten opponent since 2016.

UNO will play Montana and UC Riverside on Saturday.

UNO.............................630  00—9  9  0

UC Riverside (6-11).....000  00—0  0  0

W: Hampton, 8-2. L: Olmos, 1-3. 2B: UNO, Ross 2, Cameron.

Michigan St. (3-11).......200  000  0—2  6  2

UNO (9-7).....................002  020  x—4  9  1

W: Meyer, 1-3. L: Ladd, 1-9. 2B: MS, Bartz, Schreckengost. UNO, Cameron. 3B: UNO, Ross.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106