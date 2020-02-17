UNO senior Emma Dargy was named the Summit League player of the week for the second straight week on Monday.
The Papillion-La Vista graduate hit .429 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs last week as the Mavericks went 2-2 against New Mexico State.
Dargy is the first Maverick to win the award in consecutive weeks since Kourtney Pock in March 2016.
