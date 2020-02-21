EL PASO, Texas — UNO rallied from an early three-run deficit to cruise past UTEP 13-6 Friday at the UTEP Tournament. Earlier in the day, UNO lost a late lead in falling 8-5 to New Mexico State.

UTEP led 3-0 after three innings before the Mavs took the lead with a five-run fifth and wrapped up the win with five more in the seventh.

Jamie White and Emma Dargy each hit two home runs, while Diana Murtha added a three-run homer. Sydney Hampton earned her sixth win.

UNO scored four in the first inning against New Mexico State as Taylor Johnson had a two-run double. Emily Klosterman’s RBI single in the third inning put the Mavs up 5-2, but New Mexico State hit three home runs in the sixth.

Klosterman and Hailey Bartz each had two hits and an RBI for UNO against the Aggies. UNO had split four games with New Mexico State last weekend.

UNO will play New Mexico State and IUPUI on Saturday afternoon.

New Mexico State (7-3).....200 105 0—8 8 1

UNO...................................401 000 0—5 7 2

W: De La Roca, 4-1. L: Millington, 0-2. 2B: UNO, Helton, Johnson, Klosterman. HR: NMS, Butler, Faapito, Roberto, Martinez.

UNO (6-5).......000 251 5—13 12 0

UTEP (2-10)....300 002 1—6 7 2

W: Hampton, 6-0. L: Calderon. 2B: UNO, Bartz. UTEP, Calderon. HR: UNO, White 2, Dargy 2, Murtha. UTEP, Santos.

