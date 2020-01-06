The UNO softball team will play 10 home games as part of its 2020 schedule, which was announced Monday.

The Mavericks will open the season with six road trips, including tournaments in Illinois, Texas, California, Colorado and Missouri. UNO will also play a three-game series at New Mexico State on Feb. 14 and 15.

After 28 straight games away from Omaha, the Mavericks will open Summit League play against South Dakota on March 21 as part of a six-game homestand. The Mavericks will face the Coyotes at Westside Field at Westbrook on March 21 and 22, the host Purdue Fort Wayne on March 28 and 29.

After a trip to North Dakota, UNO will host Kansas City on April 7 and North Dakota on April 18 and 19 to finish its home schedule. The Mavericks will play at Creighton on April 22 before ending the regular season with road trips to South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Schedule

Feb: 7, vs. IUPUI (Rosemont, Ill.), 10 a.m.; at Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m. 8, vs. Green Bay (Rosemont, Ill.), 10 a.m.; vs. Butler (Rosemont, Ill.), 12:30 p.m. 9, vs. Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m. 14, at New Mexico State (DH), 4 p.m. 15, at New Mexico State, 1 p.m. 21, vs. New Mexico State (El Paso, Texas), 2 p.m.; at UTEP, 7 p.m. 22, vs. New Mexico State (El Paso, Texas), 1 p.m.; vs. IUPUI (El Paso, Texas), 3 p.m. 23, at UTEP, 1:30 p.m. 28, at UC Riverside, 1:30 p.m.; vs. Michigan State (Riverside, Calif.), 4 p.m. 29, vs. Montana (Riverside, Calif.), 11 a.m.; at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mar.: 1, vs. Michigan State (Riverside, Calif.), 11 a.m. 6, vs. Northern Iowa (Greeley, Colo.), 11 a.m.; at Northern Colorado, 3 p.m. 7, vs. Utah Valley (Greeley, Colo.), 11 a.m.; vs. Northern Iowa (Greeley, Colo.), 5 p.m. 8, at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m. 13, at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (St. Louis, Mo.), 5:30 p.m. 14, vs. Lipscomb (St. Louis, Mo.), 1 p.m.; vs. Illinois-Chicago (St. Louis, Mo.), 3:30 p.m. 15, vs. Lipscomb (St. Louis, Mo.), 11 a.m. 21, vs. South Dakota (DH), noon. 22, vs. South Dakota, 11 a.m. 28, vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (DH), noon. 29, vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

April: 4, at North Dakota (DH), noon. 5, at North Dakota, 11 a.m. 7, vs. UMKC, TBD. 14, at Iowa State, 4 p.m. 18, vs. North Dakota State (DH), noon. 19, vs. North Dakota State, 11 a.m. 22, at Creighton, 6 p.m. 24, at South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. 25, at South Dakota State (DH), noon.

May: 2, at Western Illinois (DH), noon. 3, at Western Illinois, 11 a.m.

