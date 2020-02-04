UNO opens its softball season Friday, and the Mavericks are ready to move on from last year.
“No one likes losing, and unfortunately that happened to us a lot last year. But it’s always a lesson,” said third baseman Emma Dargy, a Papillion-La Vista graduate who is entering her fourth season as a starter. “Everyone wants to get out and show that’s not who we were and we have more to give.”
The Mavericks open the season by playing five games this weekend during a tournament in Rosemont, Illinois.
UNO struggled to a 4-43 record last spring in coach Amanda Eberhart’s first year. The Mavericks return seven position starters as well as three pitchers who each threw at least 85 innings a year ago.
“What’s nice is the juniors, sophomores and freshmen have another year under their belt,” Eberhart said during Tuesday’s media day for softball and baseball. “They’re understanding the process we started last year. These kids are getting better and better.”
It’s still a young roster. Dargy is one of three seniors and there’s six juniors. The Mavs started three freshmen in the field last year and all three are back. That trio includes Jamie White, who led the team in hitting (.263) and RBIs (21) last season.
“We have a lot of hard workers in the weight room and on the field,” White said. “I think the tables are going to turn and we’re going to have a positive season.”
White believes the Mavericks can be above .500 this spring. Eberhart feels the same way, adding that this year’s lineup will likely include two or three freshmen and a transfer.
“We have strong pitching, our freshmen are right there with some of our upperclassmen,” Eberhart said. “It’s a good group.”
Coach Evan Porter is looking toward the future, too.
The Mavs had their best season since transitioning to Division I as they won the Summit League regular season and tournament titles. They played in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
“We’re actually trying to leave the past in the past,” Porter said Tuesday. “We’re coming off a good year, but it’s a new year. ... New expectations, new guys on the team.”
UNO had nine seniors last year, including Summit League pitcher of the year Payton Kinney, who is pitching coach for the Mavs this spring. But they do return their top two hitters in seniors Parker Smejkal (.329, 43 RBIs) and Breyden Eckhout (.293, 33 runs) as well as starting pitchers Joey Machado (6-3) and Spencer Koelewyn (4-2).
“(After last year) we’ll get everyone’s best shot, but I think our guys are up to the challenge,” Porter said.
The Mavs don’t open their season until Feb. 14 when they play a series against Northwestern in Arizona.
