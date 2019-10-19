...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS SHOULD FALL VERY SLOWLY THE NEXT 7 DAYS.
&&
SOCCER
UNO soccer can't convert chances against Eastern Illinois, settles for scoreless draw
CHARLESTON, Ill. — UNO outshot Eastern Illinois 15-7 Saturday, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 0-0 Summit League draw.
UNO pressured Eastern Illinois throughout the first half as the Mavs attempted the game’s first five shots. Keeper Jonathan Burke made six saves before halftime for the Panthers, including one on a penalty kick in the fifth minute.
UNO’s Jeremy Pollard made three saves — all in the final five minutes of the first half.
Mitch Hammer had an attempt bounce off the post in the final seconds of the match for the Mavs, but that was the lone shot on goal for either team after halftime.
UNO, which hasn’t allowed a goal in the last 228 minutes, plays at Denver next Saturday.
UNO (3-6-3, 2-0-1).........................0 0 0 0—0
