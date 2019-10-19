CHARLESTON, Ill. — UNO outshot Eastern Illinois 15-7 Saturday, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 0-0 Summit League draw.

UNO pressured Eastern Illinois throughout the first half as the Mavs attempted the game’s first five shots. Keeper Jonathan Burke made six saves before halftime for the Panthers, including one on a penalty kick in the fifth minute.

UNO’s Jeremy Pollard made three saves — all in the final five minutes of the first half.

Mitch Hammer had an attempt bounce off the post in the final seconds of the match for the Mavs, but that was the lone shot on goal for either team after halftime.

UNO, which hasn’t allowed a goal in the last 228 minutes, plays at Denver next Saturday.

UNO (3-6-3, 2-0-1).........................0 0 0 0—0

At Eastern Illinois (4-7-2, 0-1-2)....0 0 0 0—0

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

1 of 17

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription