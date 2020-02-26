20200227_spo_unobkw

Rayanna Carter will be part of a coaching workshop during the women's Final Four, but right now, she's focused on extending UNO's season as long as possible.

Rayanna Carter will play her final home game Thursday, but the UNO senior plans to be involved in the game for a long time.

Carter felt she wanted to get into coaching, so she applied to be a part of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s So You Want To Be A Coach program, a three-day workshop where graduating student-athletes can learn about the profession.

Earlier this month, Carter found out she was one of 41 NCAA Division I players selected to participate in the workshop, which takes place during the women’s Final Four in New Orleans.

“I think being a coach would be cool because of all the experiences I’ve had,” said Carter, who played at two colleges in Texas before transferring to UNO before her junior year. “Helping the girls that come after me would mean the world to me, share my experiences to make their lives easier.”

Carter has talked with UNO assistant Janet Butler, who took part in the program in 2011, and coach Brittany Lange gave Carter a letter of recommendation.

“It will give her a lot of insight and knowledge into what it takes to be a coach, the introductory process,” Lange said. “And it gives her an understanding of what the lifestyle is like, the responsibilities and whether it’s the right fit for her.”

For now, Carter’s focus is on UNO’s play. The Mavs host North Dakota on Thursday and play at North Dakota State on Saturday before next weekend’s Summit League tournament.

UNO, eighth in the Summit standings, is coming off a 65-51 win at Purdue Fort Wayne, which snapped an 11-game skid and a 21-game road losing streak. Carter finished with 14 points and six assists.

“I think she’s coming off one of her best games ever,” Lange said. “She made the right reads, set up her teammates and was really aggressive. She’s obviously playing like someone who doesn’t want her career to end.”

Carter, UNO’s lone senior, scored a career-high 21 points last Thursday at Western Illinois. She’s upped her season average to 7.9 points and a team-best 2.4 assists.

“I just have the mindset that I’m going to do all I can as long as I can,” Carter said of extending the season. “We’ve all gotten the mindset that we just need to get the job done.”

