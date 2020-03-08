SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It was a career night for Omaha junior Matt Pile, but his record-setting rebounding performance wasn’t enough as the fifth-seeded Mavericks lost 79-52 to No. 4 Oral Roberts in the Summit League quarterfinals Sunday night.
Pile tied a tournament-record with 21 rebounds. He entered the game with a career-high of 16 rebounds but blew by that in the first half against Oral Roberts. At halftime with Omaha down 27-24, Pile had 17 rebounds including 12 on the defensive end where Oral Roberts had missed 19 shots. He tied the record with just under three minutes to play in the game with the Mavericks down 75-49.
“I saw it up on the big screen, and I thought it was a mistake, honestly,” said Pile, who noticed the stat as he was walking to the locker room at halftime. “I felt like I was rebounding, but not that much. But that’s what I do, attack the glass. That’s my main job and a lot came to me tonight.”
The two Omaha seniors, K.J. Robinson and J.T. Gibson, led the Mavs in scoring. Robinson finished 15 and Gibson added 14.
The Sanford Premier Center was buzzing at halftime as Pile went to the locker room with 17 rebounds. He looked primed to easily break the all-time rebounding record set in 1998, needing just five rebounds for the mark. But Oral Roberts was hot from the field in the second half shooting 54 percent, limiting Pile’s chances to break the record.
“I had no idea what the record was,” Pile said. “I was just playing to win and doing my job.”
The Mavericks, who finish the season at 16-16 and 9-8 in conference play, struggled from the field and could never overcome an early second-half run by Oral Roberts that set the tone. Trailing by three at halftime, Omaha shot just 23 percent from the floor in the second half and the game got away when the Golden Eagles went on a 12-4 run to start the second half.
Oral Roberts also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes and really started to create separation when Deondre Burns scored to make it 39-28, which was the Golden Eagles’ first double-digit lead with 16 minutes to play. Max Abrams led ORU with 17 points including a 5-for-10 effort from the 3-point line.
“We got some good looks early that didn’t go,” said Omaha coach Derrin Hansen. “What happens sometimes with some teams when they don’t go is that you press a little bit, shoot a couple a little early in the possession and we didn’t get as good a look down the stretch as we wanted.”
Omaha got down by as many as 28 points in the second half, which was a demoralizing finish. The Mavericks cut it to 52-42 with 8:35 to play on a Robinson basket, but Oral Roberts poured it on from there.
“It was back and forth in the first half and kind of got out-of-hand. I thought it was going to be that away again in the second half to give us an opportunity but it wasn’t to be,” Hansen said. “It kind of snowballed on us there during stretches. We just couldn’t get back from that spurt there at the start of the second half.”
Omaha got into a hole early. After Gibson hit a 3-pointer to put the Mavericks up 9-7, ORU went on a 9-0 run to open things up in the first half. But the Mavs got it back to one when Robinson hit a 3-pointer to make it 21-20 with just under six minutes to play.
But the dismal 5-for-22 shooting in the second half doomed the Mavericks for any comeback after things started to unravel.
“I told the guys in the locker room that we wanted to make sure this game doesn’t define our season. It sure didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but I don’t think we played our best,” Hansen said. “I told them it’s not about the stat sheet and I told our younger guys to remember this feeling.”
