UNO junior Matt Pile was named the Summit League defensive player of the year, and sophomore Marlon Ruffin was tabbed the sixth man of the year as the league announced its basketball postseason honors Thursday.
Pile averaged 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as he had a team-leading 11 double-doubles. He led the Summit in rebounds and blocks.
It's the third time in the past five seasons that UNO has had the league's top defensive player. Tra-Deon Hollins won the award in 2016 and '17.
"He's a superior post defender, can block shots and rebound," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said of Pile in a press release. "Matt's taken a big step this year, not only in terms of his physical ability, but also in his voice behind the defense to help everyone on our team."
Ruffin averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, but was at his best in league play when he averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He scored a career-high 30 in a win at Western Illinois on Feb. 22.
"Marlon has always provided a spark off the bench for our team and given us a dose of energy when he enters the game," Hansen said.
Pile and guard KJ Robinson, who averages a team-best 15.3 points, were honorable-mention selections.
South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson was named the player of the year, and Norfolk graduate Tyler Hagedorn of South Dakota was a first-team selection.
On the women's side, UNO sophomore Mariah Murdie was selected to the second team. Murdie averaged 11.1 points and shot 52.8% from the field.
South Dakota's Ciara Duffy was named the women's player of the year.
