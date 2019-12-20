Marco Scott

Marco Scott transferred to UNO from UMKC but will not be able to play during this season.

UNO basketball player Marco Smith had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA.

UNO also filed a request for reconsideration, but that too was denied. Smith will be able to compete at the beginning of the 2020-21 season and will have two full years of eligibility remaining.

Smith, a guard from Kansas City, Kansas, transferred to UNO from UMKC in May. He averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds during his freshman season there in 2017-18 before redshirting in 2018-19.

"We are disappointed by the decision regarding the waiver for Marco," UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a press release. "... Marco is a terrific person and student-athlete, and he will continue to develop in our program this season. We look forward to showcasing his abilities in 2020-21."

