Following his performances against Washington State and Dayton, UNO basketball's JT Gibson was named Summit League player of the week.
It was the first time Gibson received the honor.
Gibson posted a game-high 21 points and three steals at Dayton and recorded 18 points for the Mavericks against Washington State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.