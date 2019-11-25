JT Gibson

JT Gibson was named Summit League player of the week.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Following his performances against Washington State and Dayton, UNO basketball's JT Gibson was named Summit League player of the week.

It was the first time Gibson received the honor.

Gibson posted a game-high 21 points and three steals at Dayton and recorded 18 points for the Mavericks against Washington State.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

