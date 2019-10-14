UNO senior Gonzalo Ledesma was named Summit League men's soccer defensive player of the week Monday.
Ledesma scored the only goal of the Mavericks’ 1-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The South Sioux City, Nebraska, native played 47 minutes and helped limit the Mastodons to one shot attempt in the match.
