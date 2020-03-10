UNO right-hander Richie Holetz earns Summit League pitcher of the week honors

UNO'ss Richie Holetz is 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21⅔ innings this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO pitcher Richie Holetz received Summit League pitcher of the week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

The right-hander helped the Mavs earn an 8-1 win over Creighton, throwing six shutout innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. Holetz allowed only three hits against the Jays.

The sophomore is now 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21⅔ innings this season.

