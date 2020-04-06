UNO has announced that it will name a new women’s basketball coach Tuesday.
The coach will take over for Brittany Lange, whose contract was not renewed last month at the conclusion of the season. UNO finished 7-23 overall and 2-14 in the Summit League.
Lange compiled an 80-124 overall record and a 31-77 mark in league play during her seven seasons as head coach.
