UNO has announced that it will name a new women’s basketball coach Tuesday.

The coach will take over for Brittany Lange, whose contract was not renewed last month at the conclusion of the season. UNO finished 7-23 overall and 2-14 in the Summit League.

Lange compiled an 80-124 overall record and a 31-77 mark in league play during her seven seasons as head coach.

Photos: Leading scorers for UNO women's basketball since 2001

Who has paced the UNO women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Mavericks' top scorers since 2001. 

1 of 21

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email