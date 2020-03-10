Brandon Scanlin

Brandon Scanlin, pictured, and Joey Abate were the two Mavericks selected to the NCHC all-rookie team.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO hockey placed two players on the NCHC all-rookie team for the first time in the seven-year history of the conference.

Freshmen Joey Abate and Brandon Scanlin were honored Tuesday by the NCHC. 

Abate finished tied for third in the NCHC with 11 points in 19 conference games. He had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in all games played and led the Mavericks with four game-winning goals.

Scanlin appeared in all 24 NCHC games and finished tied for second among the conference's rookie defensemen with five points. He had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in all games and was UNO's leading scorer among defensmen.

Abate and Scanlin are the fifth and sixth Mavericks to make the NCHC all-rookie team. Previous honorees were: Jake Guentzel (2014), Luc Snuggerud (2015), Evan Weninger (2016) and Taylor Ward (2019). 

UNO opens the NCHC playoffs with a best-of-three series at Denver beginning Friday.

Photos: UNO hockey defeats North Dakota

