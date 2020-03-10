UNO hockey placed two players on the NCHC all-rookie team for the first time in the seven-year history of the conference.
Freshmen Joey Abate and Brandon Scanlin were honored Tuesday by the NCHC.
Abate finished tied for third in the NCHC with 11 points in 19 conference games. He had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in all games played and led the Mavericks with four game-winning goals.
Scanlin appeared in all 24 NCHC games and finished tied for second among the conference's rookie defensemen with five points. He had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in all games and was UNO's leading scorer among defensmen.
Abate and Scanlin are the fifth and sixth Mavericks to make the NCHC all-rookie team. Previous honorees were: Jake Guentzel (2014), Luc Snuggerud (2015), Evan Weninger (2016) and Taylor Ward (2019).
UNO opens the NCHC playoffs with a best-of-three series at Denver beginning Friday.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Tyler Weiss, left, and North Dakota's Colton Poolman get into a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conley, left and North Dakota's Westin Michaud fall to the ice during a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An official tries to pull UNO's Tyler Weiss away from North Dakota's Colton Poolman after a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Martin Sundberg gets whistled for holding on North Dakota's Shane Pinto during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conleyhelps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got hurt in the first period against North Dakota's at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nolan Sullivan pokes the puck away through the legs of North Dakota's Andrew Peski at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel watches a shot from UNO's Kirby Proctor for UNO's second goal of the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Chayse Primeau, left, and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jason Smallidge, Noah Prokop, Noah Prokop and Tristan Keck celebrate a goal by Kirby Proctor in the second period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Shane Pinto pulls down UNO's Brandon Scanlin during a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO and North Dakota fans sit together at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Cole Smith steals the puck from UNO's Brandon Scanlin at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Joey Abate tries to get the puck past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
