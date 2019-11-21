PULLMAN, Wash. — The UNO men controlled the second half as the Mavericks stormed back to earn an 85-77 win at Washington State on Thursday night.
Trailing 48-35 at halftime, UNO shot 53.6% from the field in the second half and outscored the Cougars 50-29.
UNO took the lead for good on a KJ Robinson 3-pointer with 5:49 left to make it 67-65. The Mavs increased the lead to 79-69 with 1:31 to play as that capped a 28-10 run over a nine-minute span.
Robinson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half in leading UNO, while JT Gibson (18), Ayo Akinwole (14) and Zach Thornhill (11) also were in double figures.
Matt Pile grabbed a game-high 14 boards as the Mavericks outrebounded the Cougars 41-37.
UNO will play Southern at Baxter Arena on Monday.
