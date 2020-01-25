UNO scored the last nine points of the game for a come-from-behind 75-71 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Baxter Arena.
The win was the Mavericks' 16th straight at home dating to last season.
JT Gibson scored 23 points to lead the Mavs, who had five players score in double figures.
The Mavericks scored the first eight points of the game with Gibson and KJ Robinson each knocking down 3-pointers.
They extended their lead to 20-7 on 3-pointers by Robinson and Gibson to force a Mastodon timeout with 14:34 remaining in the first half.
Purdue Fort Wayne finished the half on an 8-3 run to pull to within 39-32.
Gibson had 13 first-half points to lead UNO, which shot 50 percent (14 of 28) from the floor.
The Mastodons were also at 50 percent (13 of 26) and were paced by Jarrwed Godfrey's 10 first-half points.
Purdue Fort Wayne outscored the Mavs 10-5 to start the second half and tied the game at 44-44 with 14:37 remaining in the game.
A 3-pointer by Marcus DeBerry gave the Mastodons their first lead of the game at 53-50 with 12:08 left.
DeMierre Black gave Purdue Fort Wayne its largest lead of the night when he drained a 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining to put the Mastodons up 71-66.
But the Mavericks responded with a 9-0 run over the next 3:53 to take a 75-71 lead with 25 seconds remaining.
UNO will next host South Dakota Feb. 2.
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
