PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The UNO men's basketball team couldn't dig themselves out of a 25-point halftime hole as the Mavericks lost 73-65 at Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

UNO trailed 45-20 at halftime before hitting 13 of its first 18 shots in the second half to pull within 58-53 with 9:24 left.

But Northern Arizona answered every UNO challenge after that as the Lumberjacks' lead stayed between four and 10 points the rest of the way. UNO was within 69-65 with 43 seconds left, but Northern Arizona then hit 4 of 6 free throws.

Matt Pile led UNO (5-6) with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach Thornhill added 14 points and five rebounds.

UNO stays on the road and will play at No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday.

