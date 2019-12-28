There will be games this season when the box score won’t tell the entire story, and those are the nights that the Mavs intend to thrive.
Maybe that means their playmaking guards are carrying the offense on willpower alone. Or perhaps their bigs are ruthlessly controlling the glass and scrapping their way to points. Or, it could be that the entire team is collectively linking up on defense and stonewalling an opposing team’s attack.
Whatever it takes.
If this UNO squad is going to break through and secure a coveted Summit League title, that has to be the mentality, according to the Mavs’ veterans.
“That’s definitely what I think a goal of our team will be, just no matter what – what the score says, bad play, good play – we just fight together, at all times,” senior KJ Robinson said. “If we can do that, I think we’ll be able to win our fair share of games.”
That was the blueprint the last time the Mavs took the floor.
After they’d earned an 87-82 overtime win over Montana on Dec. 21, Robinson and fellow senior JT Gibson both scowled as they examined the statistics.
Twenty turnovers? Twelve missed free throws? Shooting 35.7% in the first half? Just a two-point edge in fastbreak points?
It's not how UNO’s players would prefer their games to go. But they won anyway. They rallied to do it, too. That’s encouraging, particularly on the doorstep of conference play.
“Our fight got us through (against Montana),” Gibson said. “And it’s going to help get us through some nights.”
Perhaps as early as Sunday.
The Mavs will host South Dakota State (9-6) to open Summit League action. The Jackrabbits have won three games in a row – they’ve held their opponents to 55.3 points per game and 40.2% shooting during that span.
Oral Roberts (7-6) comes to Baxter Arena on Saturday. The Golden Eagles have been arguably the most impressive team in this conference so far – they were within striking distance on the road in defeats to Oklahoma State, Iowa, Wichita State and Creighton. They were on a four-game winning streak before losing a close 79-73 game at BYU Saturday.
UNO, meanwhile, is recalibrating somewhat after a travel-heavy December. Coach Derrin Hansen indicated that the Mavs (7-8) needed practice time to address some of their flaws. They’ve had that this past week.
“I think we’ll take a big jump – I hope – in the first two weeks of January,” Hansen said. “Because we can work on us.”
But until it can settle into a rhythm, UNO may just have to dig deep and battle. The players want that approach to be part of their DNA, regardless.
“You can’t take away anybody’s competitiveness,” Gibson said.
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
