GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Seniors KJ Robinson and JT Gibson scored 17 points apiece to lead the UNO men to a 66-62 Summit League win over North Dakota Wednesday night.

UNO led throughout the second half, but North Dakota did pull within 59-58 with 1:30 left. But with 47.6 seconds, Robinson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Mavericks up by four. UNO then closed out the win with free throws.

UNO took a 39-32 halftime lead by scoring 12 straight to end the half. Gibson scored seven of those points.

Marlon Ruffin added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench for UNO, while Marlon Stewart led North Dakota with 22 points.

UNO, which improves to 3-0 in Summit play and 10-8 overall, has won four straight. UNO returns to action Saturday at South Dakota.

10 athletes who defined UNO's first 10 years in Division I athletics

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription