For just the second time in UNO’s Division I era, the Mavs have posted a winning record in the month of November. They’re 5-3.

The season’s opening month is typically a challenging one for UNO — and this year was no different.

The Mavs played road games at Wichita State, Colorado State, Dayton and Washington State. But they picked up a win in that game against the Cougars. And they’re 4-0 at Baxter Arena.

The only other time UNO’s been above .500 to start December came in 2014-15. The Mavs opened 3-2 that year, which included an early win over Marquette. But they were technically still transitioning to Division I at that time.

More tests are coming.

UNO will travel to play Saint Mary’s (7-1) for a 7 p.m. tipoff Sunday in California. The Gaels are just two days removed from an 81-73 win over No. 15 Utah State. They also opened the season with a neutral site victory over Wisconsin.

For the Mavs, it’s the start of a four-game road trip. They also play at Arkansas State on Tuesday. Road games at Northern Arizona and No. 14 Arizona come next week.

