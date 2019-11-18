UNO’s first test within a two-game road swing this week will take place against one of the country’s most productive offenses.

It’s still early, and Dayton has played just twice since the regular season began. But UD ranks 18th nationally in scoring (88.0 points per game), seventh in field goal percentage (54.5%) and third in assists per game (22.5).

Four Flyers are averaging double figures, including 6-foot-9 headliner Obi Toppin — he’s scored 25.0 points per game while shooting 69.0% from the floor.

Tuesday’s matchup looks like it will be one of the more difficult challenges of the nonconference season for the Mavs, who’ll also travel to No. 14 Arizona and St. Mary’s next month. They lost at Wichita State in the season opener.

Dayton (2-0) was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, behind VCU and Davidson. The only out-of-league home loss that the Flyers suffered last year came against Mississippi State.

UNO (2-2) will be trying to rebound from an 80-65 defeat at Colorado State on Wednesday. Sophomore Marlon Ruffin, a junior college transfer, led UNO with 19 points off the bench — he had totaled just nine points in the three games prior. The Mavs also saw senior KJ Robinson return to the lineup Wednesday after he’d missed the first three games because of a violation of team rules.

Following Tuesday’s game at Dayton, UNO will travel to Washington State for a 6 p.m. matchup on Thursday.

