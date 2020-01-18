DENVER — UNO couldn't cool off Denver guard Jase Townsend as he scored a season-high 32 points in leading the Pioneers to a 91-76 win Saturday afternoon.

Denver snapped a 10-game losing streak while handing UNO its second straight Summit League loss.

Five of Denver's losses during its skid were by six points or less. That included an 80-78 loss at South Dakota two weeks ago - the same USD team that defeated UNO 91-81 last weekend.

Townsend, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had averaged 21.8 points through Denver's first five conference games. And on Saturday, Townsend missed only six shots, going 9 of 15 from the field - including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers - and making all six free throws.

He was instrumental in Denver taking command early in the second half.

UNO's last lead of the game was with 7:25 left in the first half as Matt Pile's layup made it 24-23. Denver then went on a 14-2 run over the next five minutes, capped by a Townsend 3.

UNO cut Denver's lead to 40-35 in the opening seconds of the second half, but back-to-back 3s by Townsend extended the Pioneers' advantage to 55-40 with 15:30 left.

The Mavs put together an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 71-65 with four minutes left, but that's as close as they got. Denver hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes.

KJ Robinson led UNO with 23 points off the bench, while Pile added 20 pints and nine rebounds. While the Pioneers shot 54.5% from the field, UNO shot just 36.2% (25 of 69).

UNO, 3-2 in Summit play, will start a four-game homestand on Thursday against Western Illinois.​

