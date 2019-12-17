CHENEY, Wash. — UNO’s second trip to Washington this season didn’t go as well as its first.

The Mavericks couldn’t keep up with the nation’s highest-scoring offense in a 97-56 loss at Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

The Eagles (7-3), who entered the game leading the nation averaging 90 points, shot 54% from the field and used a 19-0 run to turn a 35-28 lead into a 54-28 lead early in the second half.

It didn’t get much better for the Mavericks (6-8).

EWU led by as many as 43. It outscored UNO by at least 20 in each half. And it had four players score in double figures, led by Kim Aiken Jr. with 23 points.

Matt Pile scored nine points to lead the Mavs, who won 85-77 at Washington State on Nov. 21 for their only road win so far this season.

Zach Thornhill and Ayo Akinwole added eight points apiece, while Kyle Luedtke and KJ Robinson each had seven.

UNO returns home to face Montana at noon Saturday.

