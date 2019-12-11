TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 99-49 win over UNO men's basketball on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks (5-7) dropped to 1-7 on the road this season and has lost four straight.

The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on the Mavs with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas.

Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.

Arizona's Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.

UNO (5-7) continued to take its lumps in a road-heavy nonconference season that included games against Wichita State, No .14 Dayton, Colorado State, Washington State and St. Mary's. They managed to pull off an 85-77 win over Washington State, but lost 75-63 loss to Northern Arizona on Sunday.

KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the Mavs, who shot 27%.

Next up, UNO hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

