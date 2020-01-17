...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...OCCASIONAL FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH MIDNIGHT, THEN LIGHT
SNOW FOR A COUPLE HOURS BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 4 AM. NORTHWEST
WINDS GUSTING OVER 50 MPH BETWEEN 3 AM AND 6 AM MAY CAUSE
BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. NEW SNOW AMOUNTS LESS THAN A HALF
INCH, AND NEW ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA, GENERALLY NORTH OF A LINE FROM
DAVID CITY TO OMAHA AND MISSOURI VALLEY.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD
CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 50 AND 60
MPH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
BASKETBALL
UNO men's basketball doesn't want one stumble to turn into another in road trip to Denver
UNO held a halftime lead and went up by as many as five points in the second half, but it couldn’t seal the deal late in a 91-81 loss last weekend at South Dakota. It was the Mavs’ first defeat in nearly a month.
A bummer, for sure.
But coach Derrin Hansen told his players afterward that their response would be important for a group that aims to compete for a league crown.
“I said a mature team will come back and have a really good practice on Monday — and I thought we did,” Hansen said.
The Mavs (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) have had a full week now to get refocused, to sort through their miscues and prepare themselves for a third consecutive road test. They’ll play at Denver (4-15, 0-5) Saturday.
Their goal is not to allow one setback to spoil their momentum.
UNO had won four straight before the loss. The Mavs are tied with North Dakota State (10-6, 3-1) for second place in the conference. A four-game homestand begins next week.
Now’s not the time to get discouraged, according to senior guard KJ Robinson. The Mavs just need to keep improving.
“It’s just one loss. We can’t let it affect the rest,” Robinson said. “We learned from our mistakes. Hopefully we can correct them.”
