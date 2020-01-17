UNO held a halftime lead and went up by as many as five points in the second half, but it couldn’t seal the deal late in a 91-81 loss last weekend at South Dakota. It was the Mavs’ first defeat in nearly a month.

A bummer, for sure.

But coach Derrin Hansen told his players afterward that their response would be important for a group that aims to compete for a league crown.

“I said a mature team will come back and have a really good practice on Monday — and I thought we did,” Hansen said.

The Mavs (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) have had a full week now to get refocused, to sort through their miscues and prepare themselves for a third consecutive road test. They’ll play at Denver (4-15, 0-5) Saturday.

Their goal is not to allow one setback to spoil their momentum.

UNO had won four straight before the loss. The Mavs are tied with North Dakota State (10-6, 3-1) for second place in the conference. A four-game homestand begins next week.

Now’s not the time to get discouraged, according to senior guard KJ Robinson. The Mavs just need to keep improving.

“It’s just one loss. We can’t let it affect the rest,” Robinson said. “We learned from our mistakes. Hopefully we can correct them.”

