UNO's Ayo Akinwole, right, comforts KJ Robinson after he missed a shot in the closing seconds of regulation that would have broken the tie and avoided overtime against Western Illinois. But the Mavs went on to win in overtime.
UNO's Ayo Akinwole, left, and Marlon Ruffin celebrate a point in the second half against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The winning streak continues, but it took a big comeback for UNO to earn its 15th straight win at Baxter Arena.
Down 16 early in the second half, the Mavericks rallied to force overtime, where they finished an 87-82 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night.
UNO improved to 4-2 in Summit League play and is in a three-way tie for second place. South Dakota State leads the conference at 6-2.
Trailing 51-35 with 17:20 left, the Mavs scored 14 straight points over the next 3 ½ minutes. KJ Robinson scored eight during the run while Ayo Akinwole, who was coming off the bench for the first time this season, made back-to-back baskets during that stretch.
But UNO couldn’t catch the Leathernecks, who had lost four of five coming in, until Marlon Ruffin’s two free throws with 1:56 left to tie it 70-70.
The teams traded baskets, with JT Gibson tying it 72-72 with 1:03 left. Western Illinois blocked UNO’s game-winning attempt in the final seconds.
There were three lead changed in overtime before Akinwole made two free throws then a jumper with 1:16 left to make it 81-78. UNO sank 6 of 6 free throws in the final 37 seconds to secure the win.
The Leathernecks opened their lead by shooting 61.5% (16 of 26) in the first half.
UNO shot 11 of 31 (35.5%) before halftime and was outrebounded 19-12, but the Mavs got back into the game with the 14-0 run. UNO shot 58.1% from the field after the half.
Robinson led five Mavs in double figures with 24 points, including 21 after halftime. Matt Pile finished with a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) — including 10 points and nine boards after halftime — while Gibson (13), Ruffin (12) and Akinwole (11) also were in double figures.
UNO continues its homestand against Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Saturday.
