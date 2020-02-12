TULSA, Okla. — Deondre Burns scored eight of his 18 points in overtime to lead Oral Roberts to an 81-78 Summit League win over the UNO men Wednesday night.

Burns hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to make it 81-78. JT Gibson missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for UNO, which never led in overtime.

UNO trailed 54-43 with 13 minutes to play in regulation before going on an 18-3 run. The Mavs had a 69-64 lead after Marlon Ruffin hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left, but Oral Roberts scored the last five points of regulation to force overtime.​

Matt Pile led five Mavericks in double figures, with 16 points and nine rebounds. Ruffin added 14 points and eight rebounds, while KJ Robinson had 14 points and eight assists. Gibson (12) and Wanjang Tut (11) also scored in double figures.

UNO, which has dropped four straight, returns home to face Denver at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

