Senior defenseman Ryan Jones understands why UNO’s season came to an abrupt end, but that doesn’t make it any easier. “It stinks that the season had to end that way, but it was the right decision,” he said. “I still feel like this was a special year.”
Senior defenseman Ryan Jones understands why UNO’s season came to an abrupt end, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
“It stinks that the season had to end that way, but it was the right decision,” he said. “I still feel like this was a special year.”
The Mavericks’ season ended last week, when the NCAA announced the remainder of the college hockey season would be canceled because of coronavirus concerns. Jones and his teammates were in Denver to play a best-of-three NCHC playoff series.
Coach Mike Gabinet said the team arrived with the thought that the games would still be played, but without fans. That changed when pro leagues and other collegiate tournaments were being shut down.
“We got the official word on Thursday,” he said. “I was obviously disappointed for the seniors because their college careers were over.”
Jones, one of those five seniors, said he knew something was up shortly after the team breakfast. The players all got a text from Gabinet, saying there would be a team meeting in five minutes.
“We all knew the severity of what was happening,” he said. “We knew it was a possibility, but you’re never prepared to hear something like that.”
He added that the bad news made for a long bus ride back to Omaha.
“It was kind of surreal,” he said. “I knew it was my last trip with the team, and it seemed like it took us forever to get home.”
It’s understandable why Jones had those feelings when you consider his UNO career. The ironman of the team, he had played in 106 straight games heading into the playoffs.
“I owe a lot to our training staff,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they did for me over the years.”
Gabinet said it was a difficult to comprehend the way the year ended, but there was no other choice.
“We understand this is a bigger situation than playing more hockey games,” he said. “Right now, we have to have a team mentality for the whole country.”
Again, that doesn’t make it any easier.
“You work hard all season to get to this point and then suddenly it’s over,” Gabinet said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow for the guys.”
Jones agreed.
“It was our last chance to do something special,” he said. “I know we all felt that was going to be the first step to something much bigger.”
With UNO on a two-week spring break, Jones is taking some time off to recover from the season. He said that he’ll soon resume workouts in the hope of playing professionally.
He added that he prefers to remember the positives of this season. UNO, which finished 14-17-5 overall, was sixth in the eight-team NCHC at 8-13-3, which included two wins over powerful North Dakota.
“I’m thankful for everything we were able to accomplish,” Jones said. “I know how much work went into this season and I’m really grateful that I was a part of that.”
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Tyler Weiss, left, and North Dakota's Colton Poolman get into a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conley, left and North Dakota's Westin Michaud fall to the ice during a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An official tries to pull UNO's Tyler Weiss away from North Dakota's Colton Poolman after a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Martin Sundberg gets whistled for holding on North Dakota's Shane Pinto during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conleyhelps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got hurt in the first period against North Dakota's at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nolan Sullivan pokes the puck away through the legs of North Dakota's Andrew Peski at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel watches a shot from UNO's Kirby Proctor for UNO's second goal of the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Chayse Primeau, left, and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jason Smallidge, Noah Prokop, Noah Prokop and Tristan Keck celebrate a goal by Kirby Proctor in the second period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Shane Pinto pulls down UNO's Brandon Scanlin during a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO and North Dakota fans sit together at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Cole Smith steals the puck from UNO's Brandon Scanlin at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Joey Abate tries to get the puck past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.