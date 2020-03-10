UNO will open NCHC postseason play this weekend at Denver University. The teams will play a best-of-three quarterfinal series that begins Friday at 8:07 p.m. and continues Saturday at 8:07. If necessary, a third game will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

The Pioneers finished third in the eight-team league while the Mavericks finished sixth. UNO is coming off a split of a home series against first-place North Dakota.

The top four seeds host the bottom four seeds, with the winners advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The other three quarterfinal series are Colorado College at North Dakota, Miami at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State at Western Michigan.

Photos: UNO hockey defeats North Dakota

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

