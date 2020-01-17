UNO and No. 4 Denver played to a 1-1 tie Friday night in an NCHC game at Baxter Arena.
The teams played two scoreless overtimes before the Pioneers won a shootout in the fifth round. That gave Denver one extra point in the standings.
Noah Prokop scored the Mavericks' only goal, tying the game early in the third period.
The teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.
