COLORADO SPRINGS — UNO scored twice in the final minute to cap a three-goal comeback as the Mavericks grabbed a 6-4 win over Colorado College on Friday.
Tied in the final minute, the Mavericks took their first lead of the night when Tyler Weiss scored with 47 seconds left. Chayse Primeau and Kevin Conley assisted on the winner.
Martin Sundberg added an empty-netter with 11 seconds remaining.
The win, the second this month for the 10-10-5 Mavs, came after they dug a 3-0 hole.
Colorado College, which is last in the NCHC with 10 standings points, scored its first three goals in less than 4½ minutes.
When Jack Gates converted a short-handed shot with 11:27 left in the first period, the Tigers led 3-0. But less than three minutes later, UNO responded.
Joey Abate and Teemu Pulkkinen scored less than two minutes apart, making it was 3-2 after an eventful opening 11 minutes.
The Mavs (4-6-3 NCHC), coming off two straight ties at home against Denver, tied Colorado College midway through the second period on Dean Stewart’s power-play goal. But the Tigers took a 4-3 lead with 2:48 left in the second.
The Mavs scored another power-play goal less than four minutes into the third period, when Zach Jordan scored his 11th of the season. UNO finally broke that tie in the final minute.
After Isaac Saville allowed three goals in the first period, Austin Roden took over for the Mavs and made 29 saves to earn the win.
Weiss and Abate each finished with a goal and an assist for UNO, which looks for the series sweep at 5 p.m. Saturday.
UNO (10-10-5, 4-6-3)..............................2 1 3—6
At Colorado College (8-12-1, 3-9-1).........3 1 0—4
First period: 1, CC, Slavin (Yoon, Copeland), 4:17. 2, CC, Sasaki (Copeland, Slavin), 6:37. 3, CC, Gates (Berzolla), 8:33, SH. 4, UNO, Abate, 9:10, SH. 5, UNO, Pulkkinen (Ward, Abate), 10:58.
Second period: 6, UNO, Stewart (Jones), 11:20, PP. 7, CC, Cruikshank (Berardinelli, Yoon), 17:12, PP.
Third period: 8, UNO, Jordan (Weiss, Ward), 3:23, PP. 9, UNO, Weiss (Primeaum, Conley), 19:13. 10, UNO, Sundberg (Sullivan), 19:49, EN.
Shots on goal:
UNO........................11 9 14—34
Colorado College.......12 10 16—38
Power plays: UNO 2-4, Colorado College 1-7.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 8-16, Colorado College 5-13.
Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (8 shots, 5 saves, 8:33), Austin Roden (30 shots, 29 saves, 51:27). Colorado College, Matt Vernon (33 shots, 28 saves, 59:24).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.