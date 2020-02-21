Win

A four-goal third period sent UNO to a 5-0 victory over Colorado College on Friday night.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Stewart, right, slams Colorado College’s Sam Renlund into the boards on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.

UNO was holding on to a one-goal advantage when it stepped on the ice for the third period.

That’s when an avalanche of goals propelled the Mavericks to a lopsided win.

UNO scored four times in the first 14 minutes of the period as it pulled away to a 5-0 win over Colorado College on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

Both teams attempted 17 shots on goals through the first two periods as the only goal led by in the first period by UNO’s Jason Smallidge.

But the Mavericks took command early in the third period.

Noah Prokop

Noah Prokop looks for a shot on goal against Colorado College.

Martin Sundberg gave UNO some breathing room with his fifth goal of the season 2:28 into the period. Ryan Brushett and Nolan Sullivan had assists.

The Mavs put it away when Noah Prokop and Kevin Conley scored in a 36-second span. For Conley, who also had an assist on the night, it was his 11th goal this season.

Brandon Scanlin finished the scoring barrage with 6:07 left.

Isaiah Saville made 22 saves to earn his first collegiate shutout. Brushett and Chayse Primeau had two assists apiece.

The win improves UNO (13-13-5) to 7-9-3 in NCHC play. The Mavs have 24 points and are one point behind fifth-place St. Cloud State in the league standings.

UNO and Colorado College will square off again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter. UNO was be going for the season sweep as it defeated the Tigers 6-4 and 4-1 in Colorado last month.

Colorado College (10-17-2, 3-14-2-1)....0  0  0—0

At UNO (13-13-5, 7-9-3)........................1  0  4—5

First period: 1, UNO, Smallidge (Conley, Primeau), 16:49, PP.

Third period: 2, UNO, Sundberg (Brushett, Sullivan), 2:28. 3, UNO, Prokop (Jones, Brushett), 6:58. 4, UNO, Conley (Knoepke, Stewart), 7:34. 5, UNO, Scanlin (Primeau), 13:53.

Shots on goal

Colorado College.....9  8    5—22

UNO....................12  5  11—28

Power plays: CC 0-5, UNO 1-5.

Penalties-minutes: CC 7-22, UNO 7-14.

Goalies: Colorado College, Matt Vernon (28 shots, 23 saves, 60:00). UNO, Isaiah Saville (22 shots, 22 saves, 60:00).

