Stewart, right, slams Colorado College's Sam Renlund into the boards on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
UNO was holding on to a one-goal advantage when it stepped on the ice for the third period.
That’s when an avalanche of goals propelled the Mavericks to a lopsided win.
UNO scored four times in the first 14 minutes of the period as it pulled away to a 5-0 win over Colorado College on Friday night at Baxter Arena.
Both teams attempted 17 shots on goals through the first two periods as the only goal led by in the first period by UNO’s Jason Smallidge.
But the Mavericks took command early in the third period.
Noah Prokop looks for a shot on goal against Colorado College.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Martin Sundberg gave UNO some breathing room with his fifth goal of the season 2:28 into the period. Ryan Brushett and Nolan Sullivan had assists.
The Mavs put it away when Noah Prokop and Kevin Conley scored in a 36-second span. For Conley, who also had an assist on the night, it was his 11th goal this season.
Brandon Scanlin finished the scoring barrage with 6:07 left.
Isaiah Saville made 22 saves to earn his first collegiate shutout. Brushett and Chayse Primeau had two assists apiece.
The win improves UNO (13-13-5) to 7-9-3 in NCHC play. The Mavs have 24 points and are one point behind fifth-place St. Cloud State in the league standings.
UNO and Colorado College will square off again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter. UNO was be going for the season sweep as it defeated the Tigers 6-4 and 4-1 in Colorado last month.
Colorado College (10-17-2, 3-14-2-1)....0 0 0—0 At UNO (13-13-5, 7-9-3)........................1 0 4—5
First period: 1, UNO, Smallidge (Conley, Primeau), 16:49, PP.
Third period: 2, UNO, Sundberg (Brushett, Sullivan), 2:28. 3, UNO, Prokop (Jones, Brushett), 6:58. 4, UNO, Conley (Knoepke, Stewart), 7:34. 5, UNO, Scanlin (Primeau), 13:53.
Colorado College.....9 8 5—22
UNO....................12 5 11—28
Power plays: CC 0-5, UNO 1-5.
Penalties-minutes: CC 7-22, UNO 7-14.
Goalies: Colorado College, Matt Vernon (28 shots, 23 saves, 60:00). UNO, Isaiah Saville (22 shots, 22 saves, 60:00).
Omaha's Tyler Weiss, top, narrowly misses a goal against Colorado College's Matt Vernon on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Colorado College's Christiano Verisch falls to the ices as teammate Troy Conzo, left, fights for the puck against Omaha's Teemu Pulkkinen on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Tristan Keck attempts a shot on goal against Colorado College's Matt Vernon on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Colorado College's Matt Vernon and Chris Wilke prevent a goal attempted by Omaha's Noah Prokop on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Chayse Primeau, right, looks over his shoulder as a goal is scores against Colorado College;s Connor Mayer, center, and goalie Matt Vernon on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Tristan Keck, left, is tripped up by Colorado College's Brady Smith on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Dean Stewart, right, slams Colorado College's Sam Renlund into the boards on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kirby Proctor trips up Colorado College's Chris Wilke on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Fans react to a puck flying into their section as Omaha takes on Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Noah Prokop looks for a shot on goal against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
The Omaha Mavericks celebrate a goal against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon hands his head after allowing the fifth and final Omaha goal on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
The Omaha Mavericks celebrate a goal against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
The Omaha bench celebrates with players following the fourth goal of the night against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kevin Conley celebrates a goal with his teammates against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Chayse Primeau celebrates a goal against Colorado College on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baxter Arena.
