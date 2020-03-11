UNO sophomore forward Taylor Ward has been named NCHC honorable mention all-conference.
Ward finished the regular season tied for 22nd in league scoring with 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games. He missed the final four games of the season with an injury.
He also finished tied for sixth in the NCHC in goals scored.
The native of Kelowna, British Columbia, is tied with Kevin Conley for the overall team lead in scoring with 27 points.
Ward was named the league’s forward of the week after a three-goal, two-assist performance against Western Michigan Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
