Taylor Ward

UNO sophomore forward Taylor Ward has been named NCHC honorable mention all-conference.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO sophomore forward Taylor Ward has been named NCHC honorable mention all-conference.

Ward finished the regular season tied for 22nd in league scoring with 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games. He missed the final four games of the season with an injury.

He also finished tied for sixth in the NCHC in goals scored.

The native of Kelowna, British Columbia, is tied with Kevin Conley for the overall team lead in scoring with 27 points.

Ward was named the league’s forward of the week after a three-goal, two-assist performance against Western Michigan Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Photos: UNO hockey defeats North Dakota

1 of 17

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started