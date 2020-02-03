UNO sophomore Taylor Ward was named the NCHC forward of the week Monday after posting his first career hat trick against Western Michigan.
Ward scored three times in a 4-2 win over the Broncos on Saturday. He had the go-ahead goal late in the third period and added an assist on the Mavericks’ first goal. Ward also recorded an assist in UNO’s 5-2 loss Friday.
Ward has a team-high 16 goals this season, which ranks second in the conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.