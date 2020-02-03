Taylor Ward
UNO hockey's Taylor Ward was named the NCHC forward of the week after netting his first career hat trick against Western Michigan.
UNO sophomore Taylor Ward was named the NCHC forward of the week Monday after posting his first career hat trick against Western Michigan.

Ward scored three times in a 4-2 win over the Broncos on Saturday. He had the go-ahead goal late in the third period and added an assist on the Mavericks’ first goal. Ward also recorded an assist in UNO’s 5-2 loss Friday.

Ward has a team-high 16 goals this season, which ranks second in the conference.

